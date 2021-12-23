CM Punk takes a dig at WWE while naming the future stars of AEW

It appears that CM Punk isn't a fan of the current "sink or swim" mentality that WWE has implemented in NXT as of late.

CM Punk was a recent guest on Sportsnation to discuss all things AEW. When asked about which talents have impressed him so far in the company, Punk raved about how the company is handling its young talent instead of throwing them out there with a sink or swim attitude, something WWE has been doing quite a bit lately on WWE NXT.

"Talents that have impressed me so far? There's so many young guys I think the future of AEW is in such good hands," CM Punk said. "Most of the younger guys that we have that we're gonna wind up spotlighting in the next five years or so are in their early 20s. I mean, Britt Baker. God, Hook, I mean, everybody seems to love Hook. Guys had one match, you know what I mean? I just think we take our time with our talents, and AEW as a whole is still a baby, two years old. And we're going to be moving to TBS in the new year. That's a big step. And just taking time and fostering the new talents instead of just kind of throwing them out there and having a sink or swim attitude helps."

CM Punk reveals some of the brightest names for AEW's future

CM Punk named quite a few wrestlers as the bright names of AEW's future. Namedropping Daniel Garcia, Ricky Starks, and more. Punk believes the future of All Elite Wrestling is very bright.

"Daniel Garcia is a guy I think is phenomenal," CM Punk continued. "Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks. It's easier for me to -- I'll forget so many people if I named them. I just think the future is very, very bright."

CM Punk will be teaming up with one of the brightest young names tonight on AEW Dynamite in Darby Allin.

What do you make of CM Punk's comments? Do you think the "sink of swim" attitude WWE has been utilizing as of late for their talent is a bad call? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

