CM Punk takes a major shot at WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg following AEW Revolution

CM Punk took a massive shot at Goldberg during the post-media scrum after AEW Revolution when describing his fondness for Bret Hart, whose career was cut short and inferred that the responsible person is being paid millions in Saudi Arabia.

For those unfamiliar with this series of events, years ago in WCW, Bret Hart was kicked in the face harder than expected when having a match with Bill Goldberg. This resulted in him getting a concussion which eventually led to the end of his career. Hart has maintained that Goldberg's kick cost him his career.

These statements seemed to be echoed by Punk after a brutal match with MJF at AEW Revolution. In the post-media scrum, Punk brought up Bret Hart and how he believed his career was cut short. While not directly mentioning Goldberg, Punk's words seemed to indicate that when he noted that "there's people" who go to Saudi Arabia and get paid millions of dollars.

Here's what the Second City Saint had to say:

"I love Bret Hart. Bret Hart's career was cut short. And it's a god d**n tragedy because there's people who go over to Saudi Arabia and they get paid millions of dollars. And that should of been Bret, ya know?"

CM Punk has always maintained his love and admiration for Bret Hart, paying tribute to him every time gets a chance. Of course, while not directly mentioned, his statement indicates that the jibe was solely directed at Goldberg.

CM Punk recently faced MJF at AEW Revolution

CM Punk took on MJF in the infamous Dog Collar match at AEW Revolution. The match was violent and bloodier than some of Punk's recent matches. True to form, the pair didn't relent as blood, sweat, and tears were shredded during the match.

Before the match, Punk walked out to his Ring of Honor theme and attire as he played mind games with MJF. The two had a grueling contest with an exciting finish.

The Best in the World walked out victorious after a shot to MJF's forehead with the Dynamite Diamond Ring after Wardlow produced the ring and cemented his face turn.

