CM Punk in talks to make pro wrestling return - Reports 

CM Punk hasn't stepped in a wrestling ring since 2014 when he walked away from WWE following the annual Royal Rumble.

Over the years, there have been several reports linking Punk to a return to WWE, as well as a potential appearance for AEW. Punk himself has kept busy over the past seven years with a short stint in UFC as well as trying his hand at a few acting roles.

I got time today. — player/coach (@CMPunk) July 15, 2021

Whilst Punk was quite outspoken about his time in WWE in the years after his departure, the star noted that he would be open to a return to the ring and has never fully closed the door.

According to a recent report by Fightful Select, the former WWE Champion and the self-proclaimed Best in the World has been in talks with AEW about a potential return to the ring.

Currently, AEW does seem like the most likely landing point for CM Punk if he was to make a wrestling return. But the site notes that there has been no official confirmation of a contract being signed, a return date, timetable or even any creative plans.

Fightful does note that there are other companies who have shown interest in bringing CM Punk in now that fans have made their return, but they have not heard of any specific offers that have been put on the table.

It was also noted as part of the report that Fightful have not been able to confirm this rumor with All Elite Wrestling or CM Punk himself.

CM Punk has looked to return to the wresting ring in the past

CM Punk has looked to make his return to the ring in the past and AEW was the place that he was talking to at the time.

It is believed the former World Champion was asking too much from the company at that time and the talks then fizzled out later. Now that fans are back, it could be that Punk himself wants to make a return and there are several companies that are hoping to land the former WWE Superstar if there is a deal on the table.

