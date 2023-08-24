AEW
  • home icon
  • AEW
  • CM Punk, Taz, and more AEW stars offer condolences on the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk

CM Punk, Taz, and more AEW stars offer condolences on the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Aug 24, 2023 10:35 IST
Terry Funk was a legendary wrestler who passed away today
Terry Funk was a legendary wrestler who passed away today

Following his passing earlier today, several icons in the industry have taken time to pay tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk. At 79, the wrestling legend was not in good health condition and was cared for at a nursing home until his demise.

Today was full of messages from several names in the industry, from those who met and had a good relationship with him and those who looked up to the legendary wrestler.

At tonight's taping for AEW Collision, CM Punk took time to pay tribute to Funk, even holding up a banner that said: "Terry Funk forever."

Some veterans took to social media to post their tributes to Funk, sharing pictures with the Hall of Famer.

Eddie Kingston, who has always been vocal about calling the Hardcore Icon the GOAT, posted his message on his Instagram story. While other current stars, such as Miro and the AEW World Champion, posted their tributes as well.

Eddie Kingston paying tribute.
Eddie Kingston paying tribute.

Seeing the support and messages from across the community, one can see just how much of an impact Funk had on people of all generations.

The Sportskeeda community sends its heartiest condolences to Terry Funk's friends and family.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...