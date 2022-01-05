"Come see me"- CM Punk teases blockbuster clash against legendary NJPW star

Kazuchika Okada recently revealed that he would like to face CM Punk and Bryan Danielson while they are active competitors. The Second City Saint has responded to the New Japan Pro Wrestling legend.

On Night One of Wrestle Kingdom, Kazuchika Okada defeated Shingo Takagi to become the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. He will now face Will Ospreay on Night Two in what is predicted to be a classic match between two tremendous wrestlers.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the former IMPACT Wrestling star made his intentions clear to face the two biggest stars in AEW. This is what he said:

"Danielson and Punk would make for some incredible matches," Kazuchika Okada said. "A lot of those dream match scenarios are about getting excited for the possibilities.... So it is important to keep that excitement and anticipation, I think. Still, if we wait too long, they’ll both retire eventually, so I want to face them both while they’re still active."

In response to the interview, CM Punk tweeted the address of United Center in Chicago, asking Okada to 'come see him.'

CM Punk is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling, while Kazuchika Okada is arguably the face of Japanese professional wrestling. A match between the two would be a dream match.

Will we see Kazuchika Okada vs. CM Punk in AEW?

Kazuchika Okada is the leader of CHAOS, a New Japan stable also consisting of other top Japanese stars like Tomohiro Ishii and Rocky Romero. The stable recently debuted in AEW, with Romero and Ishii teaming up with the Best Friends.

Therefore, there is already a link between Okada and AEW. Nobody can forget Kenny Omega and Okada's series of matches in NJPW, and the former is now an EVP of All Elite Wrestling.

If Tony Khan can weave some of these connections into a storyline, he could lay the groundwork for a dream clash at either Revolution or Double or Nothing between CM Punk and Kazuchika Okada.

Would you like to see the two pro wrestling icons battle it out in AEW? Let us know in the comments below.

