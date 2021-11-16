CM Punk gives his honest opinion about AEW TV shows

CM Punk opened up again at the Full Gear Media Scrum when he was asked about his journey in AEW so far. He emphatically replied:

“I have opinions just like the fans do. Not everybody's gonna love me. I don't necessarily have to like everything on the tv show.”

Punk's brutal honesty is well known to us. His "infamous" pipe-bomb promo was edged with honesty. He later also revealed how he received a letter of contract termination on the day of his wedding, before Vince McMahon publicly apologized for the incident.

It may be certain that he does not like everything on AEW TV but it will be wrong to conclude that he dislikes everything. He clarified his position by stating:

“But that's the whole point. We're not giving you one thing for two hours or three hours. We're giving you a variety of different things. I think everybody who loves pro wrestling can find something in that.”

Punk understands the tastes of AEW fans. He believes it is necessary to cater to a variety of fans rather than catering to a niche. His concluding remarks were:

“It's a breath of fresh air. It's different. It's rad.”

What’s next for CM Punk?

Punk's victory at Full Gear asserts the fact that we are not moving in the direction of the Punk-Kingston feud. Eddie Kingston is also reported to be injured.

Punk confirmed that he and Jon Moxley were planning a feud. But with Moxley currently in rehab, that plan seems to have been temporarily scrapped. Asked about his future direction, Punk assertively said:

“I'm challenged with last-minute stuff. Everybody's just going to be stoked at the stuff we have planned. Even if plans change, we are beyond capable of just putting a band-aid on something. Making you all think that this was the plan all along.”

Punk knows it is important to ensure fans’ anticipation by refusing to spoil any surprises.

