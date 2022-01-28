"Not sure how long I have left" - CM Punk sends an emotional message to his fans 

AEW star CM Punk recently sent a heartfelt message to his admirers and followers, thanking them for always supporting him.

On this week's Dynamite, The Straight Edge Superstar was on the receiving end of a multi-man assault by MJF and his Pinnacle stablemates. Before the beatdown, The Salt of the Earth threw several barbs at Punk, saying that the former WWE star would retire next week after losing to him in their dream clash.

This may have prompted CM Punk to take to Twitter to express his gratitude, writing that he never thought he would get to perform in front of fans again.

Furthermore, the AEW star added that he doesn't know how much more he has left in the tank. Check out his heartfelt tweet below:

"Everyday I’m in a ring, in front of a live audience, is time I never thought I’d have back. I treat ever second like it’s my last. Not sure how long I have left, but I will leave it all out there. Thanks to everyone who supports," tweeted CM Punk.

As most are aware, Punk's AEW run is the second chapter of his wrestling career, the first being with WWE, which ended on quite a bitter note in 2014.

Could CM Punk's winning streak end on AEW Dynamite?

The much-awaited dream match between Punk and MJF will go down in the former's hometown of Chicago at next week's Dynamite.

Though he hasn't lost since joining the promotion in August 2021, there's a chance The Salt of the Earth could become the first person to hand CM Punk a loss in AEW.

There's no arguing that The Second City Saint is the biggest star in All Elite Wrestling, and anyone defeating him would see their stock rise exponentially in the business.

Given how much value AEW sees in MJF, one could only imagine the buzz he would generate by ending Punk's winning streak.

Do you see MJF pinning Punk at next week's AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

