CM Punk thinks popular AEW star has a lot to offer as long as "he doesn't kill himself"

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk, even though that's not what he would tell you, has praised a young member of the roster who he feels has a bright future, that is, if their risk-taking doesn't get the better of them first.

The star in question is, of course, Darby Allin, who has already got two highly-acclaimed reigns with the AEW TNT Championship under his belt. Allin has done a lot during his time with the company, with a lot of highlight reel moments that mainly revolve around him taking an ungodly amount of punishment.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, CM Punk was asked who on the AEW roster would be comparable to the Chicago Blackhawks player Connor Bedard, another man with a bright future in his sport of Ice Hockey. This led to Punk saying this:

"It’s Darby Allin. He’s still fairly young, and he always makes chicken salad out of chicken s**t. He’s got that 'It Factor,' and he's really getting comfortable. We had a whole big promo segment a few weeks ago [on Collision], and I thought he shined. That made me super proud. He has a ton to offer, as long as he doesn’t kill himself jumping over his house in a f**king monster truck or something like that." [H/T Sports Illustrated]

The former TNT Champion is known for taking risks in and out of the ring, from getting thrown down flights of stairs to being a special guest at the legendary Nitro Circus, where he jumped off a skate ramp on a tricycle.

Darby Allin was CM Punk's first opponent in AEW

It's clear that CM Punk has a lot of love for Darby Allin, considering that out of everyone who the Straight Edge Superstar could have picked to be his first opponent in AEW, he chose Darby.

The match ended up happening at the 2021 All Out pay-per-view, with the event not only seeing the former WWE Superstar return to the ring for the first time in seven years, but it also took place in Punk's hometown of Chicago.

Punk picked up the victory at the end of the night, but Darby had earned the former AEW World Champion's respect throughout the bout. Since then, he has been more than happy to team with Allin in multi-man matches on shows like Dynamite and Collision.

