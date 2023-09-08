CM Punk and Tony Khan had another meeting following All In backstage altercation - Reports

Following his alleged backstage physical altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry, Punk had another situation with Tony Khan after the match, as per the latest report.

Following CM Punk getting fired from AEW, lots of reports have come out regarding the whole situation about his altercation with Jack Perry and allegedly lunging at Tony Khan, which led to his firing. However, no report has given a clear picture regarding what actually happened, and fans continue to speculate.

Meanwhile, the latest report in the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter presents a completely different side of the story, as it suggests that another confrontation between Punk and TK took place after his match with Samoa Joe, and it seemingly didn't end well:

"Besides what was reported about the chaos and uncertainty just as the PPV was starting, several others have contacted us this week. One noted that besides what happened before the Punk vs. Joe match, there was another situation after the match, involving Khan and Punk, but there were no witnesses to that past it happened and Khan came out of it very upset," the report stated.

What Tony Khan said during his AEW Collision promo about firing CM Punk

Last week on AEW Collision in Chicago, Tony Khan gathered guts to address the home crowd of CM Punk after the news of him getting fired, as he described how his life was in danger during the backstage altercation at All In. He further stated:

“I don’t want to discuss the terms of the separation in that sense. I think it’s best to say — first of all, I very much want to thank CM Punk, Phil, for everything he did for AEW as a wrestler. But I don’t think it was an easy decision for anybody on the discipline committee or for the outside counsel or for me to do something like that. I do think it was the right move. And as far as what’s gonna happen in the future, I can’t speak to that." (H/T Cageside Seats)

Meanwhile, the Second City Saint has been separated from AEW as of now and is unlikely to ever return to the promotion. Henceforth, only time will tell whether wrestling fans will see Punk ever again on the wrestling scene, and where if so.

