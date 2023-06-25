CM Punk unexpectedly suffers first AEW loss since his return

CM Punk has just been handed his first loss since his return tonight at the second episode of AEW Collision in Toronto, Canada. The loss came just one day before the highly awaited Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The main event once again featured CMFTR, and Ricky Starks going against the alliance of Bullet Club Gold and The Gunns. This came after CM Punk issued a challenge last Dynamite, after their scuffle.

Tonight, however, it didn't go as CM Punk expected. It was a hard-hitting contest between the two teams. This match was definitely fit for main event status, and across the duration of the whole match, you could hardly tell who was leading the momentum. The match came to a close with Ricky Starks and Jay White going at it in the ring.

The two were exchanging blows, and going for roll-up covers. But in the end with an assist from Juice Robinson, White set up to hit Starks with the Blade Runner for the win. The winning team would then all meet in the ring, and share the Bullet Club hand gesture, signaling that their team is now official, and putting AEW on notice.

With the emergence of what could be a new dominant faction, the landscape of AEW has just changed once more.

