CM Punk vs. MJF decided by surprising finish at AEW Revolution

CM Punk managed to get his win back against MJF at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The Second City Saint came out on top after striking The Salt of the Earth with the Dynamite Diamond Ring and pinning him.

MJF became the first man to defeat the former WWE Champion in AEW a few weeks back. He needed some assistance from Wardlow but got the job done in Punk’s hometown, Chicago.

At Revolution, the bitter rivals squared off in a rare Dog Collar match. The Voice of the Voiceless started off very strongly as he had MJF hanging from the middle rope. However, it was the former who soon had a crimson mask as MJF brutalized his opponent’s head.

Toru Yano Fan Account @ToruYanoFanAcct Unbelievable feud, unbelievable match to end the feud.



Punk/MJF will always be an all-timer in this company. Unbelievable feud, unbelievable match to end the feud.Punk/MJF will always be an all-timer in this company.

It was a long match that relied heavily on the story both men were trying to tell. A lot of harsh words were exchanged during the match and MJF even took the mic to berate Punk at one point. Both men were put through the thumbtacks in the ring as the match got as violent as anyone would have expected.

The finish came when Wardlow delayed giving the ring to his boss, sliding it to CM Punk instead. The Straight Edge Superstar wasted no time in accepting the present and used it to win via pinfall. He paid tribute to Bruiser Brody at the end of the match by swinging the chain collar.

CM Punk has picked up big wins in AEW

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez Punk beats MJF after Wardlow gave Punk the ring, which Punk used for a KO after a GTS on thumbtacks Punk beats MJF after Wardlow gave Punk the ring, which Punk used for a KO after a GTS on thumbtacks

CM Punk has picked up some major wins in his AEW career so far. His very first match for the company saw him take on Darby Allin at the All Out pay-per-view. A Go To Sleep to the former TNT Champion earned Punk his first win in over seven years.

Since then, he’s gone on to defeat some of the best young prospects in All Elite Wrestling like Daniel Garcia, Lee Moriarty and Powerhouse Hobbs. He also has hard-earned victories over major stars like Eddie Kingston and Wardlow.

As a tag team wrestler, Punk has teamed up with Sting, Darby Allin and Jon Moxley on different occasions to pick up multiple wins over FTR. At Revolution on Sunday, he added MJF to his list of illustrious victims.

Edited by Kaushik Das