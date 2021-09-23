"I'm a kid at Christmas"- CM Punk can't wait to wrestle 20-year old AEW star

CM Punk has stated multiple times that he wants to wrestle as many young stars in AEW as possible. While speaking on Barstool Rasslin', the Second City Saint namedropped another young AEW competitor: Dante Martin.

Punk has previously mentioned Jungle Boy, Darby Allin and multiple other up-and-coming AEW competitors, and Dante Martin is the latest to be added to that list.

The 20-year old Minnesota native has impressed fans with exhilirating performances whenever given the chance, and he definitely has a bright future ahead of him. Likewise, when CM Punk was asked about the people he's excited to face in AEW, he responded by naming Martin.

"I'm a kid at Christmas," said Punk. "I've already mentioned a couple of names like, a kid like Dante Martin, I watch him and see the stuff he can do and I feel like I'm watching a 1995 Nitro where it just has a different feel to it. It feels gritty, it feels rough around the edges and oh here by the way, here's these two Luchadors that had a layover in Tijuana and they're exhausted and they got a six minute match but they put on such a show."

"They pack so much into six minutes and have it make sense and all this stuff like the stuff I see this kid Dante Martin do, I go, 'Oh,'" Punk continued. "I'm an artist and I've never painted with that brush before, or I can't wait to get a hold of that brush."

Punk continues to face young stars in AEW, so it's possible he'll face off with Martin at some point.

CM Punk will face Powerhouse Hobbs at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam

This Friday, The Second City Saint will compete in the ring on a televised show for the first time in over seven years. In his second match in an AEW ring, he'll face Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam.

This match was initially set up when Taz interrupted CM Punk's promo earlier this month and warned him to steer clear of his faction. Hobbs proceeded to chokeslam the fan-favorite star through the broadcast table. CM Punk will probably pick up the win, but sharing the ring with a legend will do wonders for Hobbs' career.

Are you looking forward to this match? Do you want to see Punk face Dante Martin? Sound off below.

