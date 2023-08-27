CM Punk wears down Samoa Joe to pick up a massive win at AEW All In

AEW All In saw a surprising turn of events, as CM Punk was able to pull off a massive win against Samoa Joe to kick off the pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in London.

The seeds of a feud between CM Punk and Samoa Joe were planted right during the Owen Hart Foundation 2023 Men's Tournament Semi-Final, where the Chicago Native was able to pull off an impressive win. While he tried to shake hands with the Samoan Submission Machine, his feelings of respect were not reciprocated.

The ensuing weeks saw both of the stars attacking each other in unexpected ways, culminating in a match being scheduled for All In. As expected, the bout was intense right from the start. Punk was also busted open during a particularly brutal spot.

Despite the relentless assault by Samoa Joe, Punk was able to turn the tables in the end. A Pepsi plunge proved to finally wear down the veteran star, and Punk pinned him to pick up the win.

As of now, it remains to be seen whether the feud will continue after AEW All In.