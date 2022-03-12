"He would stick both his fingers up my nostrils" - CM Punk on what WWE Hall of Famer taught him about wrestling

CM Punk has been vocal about his admiration for several pro wrestling legends. WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race was the latest to receive praise for teaching the star a valuable aspect of wrestling.

The Second City Saint has bled buckets on numerous occasions in his career, previously in Ring Of Honor and now in All Elite Wrestling. CM Punk has now revealed that it was Harley Race who taught him how to blade himself properly.

Blood is a great storytelling aspect in wrestling when appropriately used, as we saw with MJF making CM Punk bleed on the last Dynamite episode before Revolution and at the pay-per-view.

Speaking on the post-Revolution media scrum, The Voice of the Voiceless said the following:

"There was one particular match I think, every time I got taken over in a headlock takeover, he would bend down and he would check on me. He’d say, ‘What do you say?’ And he would stick both his fingers up my nostrils and it was awful because he had gigantic hands... But just being around him, I learned a ton from him. He was a pretty hard trainer so thankfully I never had to roll around and take bumps. But being on shows, and this is peeling back the curtain, I am not supposed to say words like this. But he was the guy who taught me how to make a blade and I think he would be pretty god da*n proud right about now.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

CM Punk defeated MJF at AEW Revolution

CM Punk suffered his first singles loss in All Elite Wrestling to MJF in Chicago on Dynamite. However, the win was controversial as Wardlow assisted The Salt of the Earth by giving him in the Dynamite Diamond Ring, allowing the former MLW star to pick up the win.

The rematch between them was a dog collar match at the Revolution pay-per-view. After over 40 minutes of action, the former WWE Superstar managed to defeat MJF in the same manner he lost. Towards the end. Wardlow assisted the Straight Edge star with the Dynamite Diamond Ring this time.

CM Punk bled a lot during the match, and the post-match visuals of a bloodied Punk with a dog collar and chain will live long in the memories of AEW fans.

