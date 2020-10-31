The Nightmare Family has added three new members, and AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes made the announcements in two separate tweets. Billy and Austin Gunn of The Gunn Club and Lee Johnson are now officially part of The Nightmare Family.

Cody had the following to see about the new additions on Twitter:

Sky is the limit for this 22yr old prospect! He’s put in the time and effort at the @NF_Training - he’s ready to take the next step in his career. A winning step. He will have all the tools at his behest now. Welcome Lee Johnson! #DoTheWork

I’m thrilled to welcome this Father/Son true tag-team to our mix.



Billy is an absolute legend and a world class professional both on camera and BTS.



Welcome Gunn Club! #DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/XyQEU8jsSz — Cody (@CodyRhodes) October 30, 2020

I’m thrilled to welcome this Father/Son true tag-team to our mix. Billy is an absolute legend and a world class professional both on camera and BTS. Welcome Gunn Club! #DoTheWork

I’m thrilled to welcome this Father/Son true tag-team to our mix.



Billy is an absolute legend and a world class professional both on camera and BTS.



Welcome Gunn Club! #DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/XyQEU8jsSz — Cody (@CodyRhodes) October 30, 2020

Lee Johnson and The Gunn Club have been rewarded for their performances in AEW

Lee Johnson has been actively featured on AEW Dark since April. He made his AEW debut against QT Marshall on Dark and has since been involved in several matches over the past few months.

He put on one of the greatest matches in AEW Dark history against Ben Carter last month that received rave reviews from all quarters of the wrestling community.

Johnson most recently appeared on the anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite to team up with Sean Maluta for a match against Kip Sabian and Miro. Lee Johnson deserves the promotion based on his performances, and being in the presence of Cody, Dustin Rhodes, coaches, and the support staff should elevate him to the next level.

Advertisement

The recruitment of Billy and Austin Gunn was expected to happen following the events that unfolded on the last episode of AEW Dynamite.

The Gunn Club helped Cody fight off The Dark Order during the Lumberjack match for the TNT Championship. AEW has also announced a six-man tag team match for next ween between John Silver, Ten & Colt Cabana, and the team of Austin, Billy & Cody.

The inclusion of Billy Gunn is an interesting one as the WWE Hall of Famer has also been wrestling on AEW Dark alongside his son.

The Nightmare Family is growing in numbers, but could more recruitments be on its way? If yes, who would you like to see join the faction?