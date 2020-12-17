Cody and Brandi Rhodes reveal on AEW Dynamite that they are expecting a baby; Tony Khan reacts

Pregnancy announcements are now a thing on AEW Dynamite! This week's AEW Dynamite featured a memorable vignette in which Cody and Brandi Rhodes announced that they were expecting their first chilld.

Cody and Brandi Rhodes are going to be parents

A baby is being added to the Nightmare Family! Congrats @CodyRhodes and @TheBrandiRhodes #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/b7fvSLc3eA — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 17, 2020

The pre-recorded segment began with Cody and Brandi decorating their Christmas tree before they heard the doorbell ring. A small gift-wrapped box was at their doorstep, and the couple looked confused. Cody and Brandi began to unwrap the gift on their couch. The box had Gucci written on it and a pair of baby shoes and a note to accompany it.

The note read, "We're expecting a new baby, due in 2021". Brandi and Cody kissed as the camera panned to their dog Pharaoh, who wore a unique scarf with "Baby security (in training)" written on it.

Congratulations to @CodyRhodes & @TheBrandiRhodes as they welcome a new baby in the new year! pic.twitter.com/8UgUtWDs9L — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2020

The adorable video package was followed by the singles match between Cody and Angelico. Cody was flanked by his wife Brandi and manager Arn Anderson as Justin Roberts introduced the American Nightmare as a future father. The former TNT Champion was emotional as he kissed Brandi before the match got underway.

Cody and Brandi Rhodes' announcement comes after Jon Moxley confirmed that he and Renee Young were also expecting their first child during a recent Dynamite episode.

Tony Khan took to Twitter immediately after the video package concluded and congratulated the couple. The AEW CEO also thanked Cody and Brandi for making their announcement on AEW Dynamite.

Congratulations @TheBrandiRhodes and @CodyRhodes !!! Thank you so much for making the wonderful announcement tonight on #AEWDynamite that you're expecting a new baby!

Cody Rhodes got married to Brandi in September 2013 when they were both employed by the WWE. Cody was released from WWE in May 2016, and Brandi followed her husband out of the company a few weeks later.

The couple has been an on-screen act ever since leaving WWE. Brandi and Cody are among the most powerful wrestling couples in the world as they have important roles in AEW.

With Brandi Rhodes out due to pregnancy, the Jade Cargill angle would most likely be scrapped; however, we'll have to see how the storyline pans out in the weeks to follow.

We at Sportskeeda would like to congratulate Cody and Brandi Rhodes.