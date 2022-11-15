"Cody buried em and f*cked off to WWE!" - Wrestling fans reminisce Cody Rhodes defeating two top stars in his last major match before AEW exit

Fans have been remembering Cody Rhodes' last appearance on an AEW pay-per-view to celebrate its one-year anniversary.

Rhodes may currently be injured, but he made his glorious return to WWE after forging himself into a true main-event player following his 2016 release. Reintroducing himself to the promotion, Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 before doing so twice more prior to his injury.

The American Nightmare made it clear he returned for the 'big one,' the WWE title which has thus far eluded his history-rich wrestling family.

What came as a shock when he did make his return had been his status with rival promotion AEW since its birth in 2019. He co-founded the company alongside the Elite and Tony Khan, serving as an EVP and laying the foundations for their status as an alternative to WWE.

He didn't enjoy the best relationship with the fans, especially towards the end of his run, as Cody was accused of landing major wins over stars who perhaps needed the rub more.

One such example came at AEW Full Gear last year when he teamed up with PAC to take on Malakai Black and Andrade. Rhodes and PAC secured the win despite Black and Andrade only having been recent arrivals to the company.

Fans have remembered the match on its one-year anniversary, and there have been some colorful reactions. Take the user below, for example, who claimed that Cody 'buried' the stars before making his move to WWE.

The general consensus from fans is that while the match had been entertaining in itself, the result and general assembly of the contest left it marred.

Cody Rhodes recently revealed he had been working as a heel during his final AEW run

One issue that had driven the general ill will towards Cody during his final days in AEW has been a seeming insistence for him not to turn heel, despite fan sentiment being that he would have been better served to do so.

However, during a recent interaction with a fan on Twitter, he shockingly revealed that he had, in fact been working the role of heel during his final days.

The topic came about when he was asked if he had decided to leave because of fan sentiment towards him. Cody affirmed that was not the case, insisting that the fans had been great and that he was working the role.

