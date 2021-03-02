"It's the easiest heel turn in the history of wrestling" - Cody Rhodes comments on the possibility of challenging for the AEW World Championship

Recently, Cody Rhodes commented on the AEW World Championship and the condition that he can never again challenge for it.

Cody Rhodes is the executive vice president of AEW, and he is one of the most prominent stars in professional wrestling. He is widely considered the face of AEW, but he hasn't won the company's world title yet. When he unsuccessfully challenged the champion, Chris Jericho, at Full Gear 2019, he lost the right to contend for the gold.

Recently, The American Nightmare appeared on the Carlton and Roberts Podcast, and he discussed the challenge of being unable to fight for the AEW World Championship.

"Ultimately, that decision probably will rest on the owner and the founder, Tony Khan. I'm gonna stick to my word, I mean it's the easiest heel turn in the history of wrestling if I was to break my word but I love- I love that we're disciplined and that we're conservative, and that we're presenting wrestling backwards from the big events to every little detail. I dont think- I don't wanna sound braggadocious or egotistical but my goal is to never need the world championship. Yeah, I'll be honest, it sucks to watch Kenny Omega or Jon Moxley with the title when I consider myself the 1A of the group, but I gave my word. That little son of a b**** MJF cost me the match, and now I can never challenge for the World Championship".

Since his loss to Jericho, Rhodes has held the AEW TNT Championship twice. He will go down in history as the inaugural champion because he beat Lance Archer to earn that right at AEW Double or Nothing 2020.

If Rhodes stays true to his word and obeys the stipulation, one of AEW's founding stars may never win the promotion's top prize.

Cody Rhodes will compete in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at AEW Revolution

AEW recently announced a ladder match for the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view, and the winner of the bout will earn a shot at the TNT Championship.

Darby Allin currently holds that title, and he has a lot of history with the executive vice president. The fan-favorite star defeated Rhodes to win the title at AEW Full Gear 2020.

So far, only four competitors have been announced for the ladder match at AEW Revolution. No matter who he faces, Rhodes will look to start his journey to becoming a three-time TNT Champion at the pay-per-view this Saturday.