Cody defeats Brodie Lee in incredible Dog Collar match to regain TNT Championship

After a gruelling, twenty-minute Dog Collar match, Cody defeated Brodie Lee to become a two-time TNT Champion on tonight's AEW Dynamite. The match was everything it promised to be. These two men left everything in the ring in a truly emotional battle that featured blood, broken tables and steel chairs.

Not only did the two men bleed, we also saw John Silver of the Dark Order bloodied early on in this AEW Dynamite encounter. We also witnessed Arn Anderson get involved, hitting a spine buster on Alex Reynolds, as well as getting struck with the dog collar chain by Brodie Lee.

This TNT Championship Match with Lee and Cody also featured legend, Greg "The Hammer" Valentine. It all elevated the big fight feel of this Dog Collar Match.

The encounter delivered in every way and paid off the great work leading up to the title change. Cody will now take the TNT Championship into next week's AEW Dynamite Anniversary Show to be challenged by a new contender.

Orange Cassidy steps up to challenge Cody for the TNT Championship

Following his TNT Championship victory, Cody cut an impassioned promo showing the emotion coming out of this brutal war with Brodie Lee. He said that he does these things for the fans and will not turn to the dark side even with his hair color change. Cody then claimed that he would defend the TNT Championship next week on the Anniversary Show for AEW Dynamite.

It was none other than Orange Cassidy who answered this challenge. Orange gave Cody his signature "thumbs up", which the new TNT Champion responded with one of his own to make their matchup official. The Anniversary Show for AEW Dynamite next week just got even more stacked with this addition.