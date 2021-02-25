Cody Rhodes hints at possible role of Paul Wight in AEW

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes has shared his belief that Paul Wight will be a babyface in the company following the announcement of his signing.

Paul Wight, formerly known as "Big Show" in WWE, was a five-time World Champion in Vince McMahon's company. He was featured in many prominent story-lines, both as a babyface and a heel. On the other hand, Rhodes is widely seen as the face of AEW, both on and off the screen. On his personal Twitter account, he shared his thoughts on Wight's potential character alignment.

This Tweet is a clear reference to Wight's time in WWE and WCW because of his multiple shifts from heel to babyface and vice versa. This pattern has practically become a running joke among wrestling fans.

Wight has gone back and forth being babyface and heel 36 times during his time in WWE. That total is more than anyone else in almost the entire history of professional wrestling.

What's next for Paul White in AEW?

It was announced earlier today on Tony Khan's and AEW's official Twitter accounts that Paul Wight is coming to AEW. Along with this announcement, AEW updated this week's line-up for Dynamite. A new segment, titled "We'll have more information on AEW Dark: Elevation and the signing of Paul Wight," has been added to the card.

Khan confirmed that in order to learn more about Wight's status in AEW, fans will have to watch AEW Dynamite on Wednesday.

Welcome to @AEW, @PaulWight! Watch #AEWDynamite tonight for more info on Paul’s arrival here, and for more info on our new show AEW Dark: Elevation! It will be streaming soon every Monday night on AEW YouTube! pic.twitter.com/z5BaztjfF3 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 24, 2021

As of now, all the wrestling world knows is what Rhodes has possibly led the fans to believe. He teased that Wight will be a babyface, but AEW could just as easily present him as a heel.

At some point, Wight could wrestle a few matches in AEW. But fans will have wait for AEW Dynamite tonight to find out what's truly next for Wight.