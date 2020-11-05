This week's episode of AEW Dynamite ended with a six-man tag team match that featured Cody teaming up with The Gunn Club against 10, John Silver, and Colt Cabana of The Dark Order. Cody, Austin, and Billy Gunn picked up the won, and the TNT Champion cut a post-match promo directed towards Darby Allin, who was seated in the empty section of the arena.

FITE TV, however, didn't cut off AEW Dynamite's feed after the show ended, and Cody stayed in the ring to make a big announcement.

Cody confirmed that he no longer has one name as he can now use the 'Cody Rhodes' name in AEW. Cody said that it was a private announcement and not a social exclusive, and whether Justin Roberts chooses to use the full name, the TNT Champion felt really good to be once again called 'Cody Rhodes.'

"Alright, we have a bunch of wonderful Dark matches; I'm not going to be out here for too long. I just want to share something that is private between us; it is not a social exclusive. It's private. As of this morning, I no longer just have one name. (crowd pops). And whether Justin Roberts says it or not, it feels really good. (crowd chants 'Cody Rhodes'). It feels really good to be Cody Rhodes again. "

Update: Cody Rhodes cuts postshow promo announcing that he got his name back. #AEWDynamitepic.twitter.com/1FcSJSohHT https://t.co/Pm688XXq5Y — GIFSkull IV - Anti-DMCA - #AEWDynamite #WWENXT (@GifSkullIV) November 5, 2020

WWE surrendered the 'Cody Rhodes' trademark

As reported earlier via the documents obtained by HeelByNature, WWE surrendered the trademark for the name 'Cody Rhodes.'

Advertisement

WWE's trademark filing for 'Cody Rhodes' expired in October 2019. The company failed to renew it even after the United States Patent and Trademark Office's six-month grace period.

Cody is scheduled to defend the AEW TNT Championship against Darby Allin at the Full Gear PPV on November 7th, and he should be introduced by his full name at the show.

Cody cut a promo on getting his full name back after the show so they kept the feed on FITE, 30 seconds later Jon Moxley is Tennesse Whiskey.#AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT #ImWithAEW #AllEliteWrestling @Maffewgregg pic.twitter.com/YdV5oVrCyA — Mad Dad (@NotPunkAnymore) November 5, 2020

Cody's announcement wasn't the only moment worth noting after Dynamite went off the air. Jon Moxley was also seen getting ready for a pre-taped interview. The AEW World Champion even sang David Bowie's 'Space Oddity' when the AEW crew prepared to film the segment.