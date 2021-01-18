Cody makes a bold statement about Brodie Lee Jr.'s future 

Cody recently posted a tweet wishing a happy birthday to Brodie Lee Jr. and dubbed him as a future World Champion and a Hall of Famer.

Brodie Lee Jr. has been the talk of the town for a while now. He just turned nine years old and received birthday wishes from several wrestling personalities on Twitter and Instagram. Cody was among the ones who wished him on Twitter and had a pretty bold statement to make while doing so.

Cody called Brodie Lee Jr. a future World Champion, and said he will make it to the Hall Of Fame one day as well. Check out the tweet below:

Happy Birthday to a future World Champion, future hall of famer, Yeti’s favorite wrestler, TNT champion for life, and an incredibly special young man



NEGATIVE ONE pic.twitter.com/pE46G8zsBY — Cody (@CodyRhodes) January 17, 2021

Brodie Lee Jr. is currently signed to an AEW contract

AEW had signed Brodie Lee Jr. to a contract a while ago, and it will come into effect when the he turns 18-years-old. Brodie Lee Jr. has had the time of his life over the past one month or so, with Cody and company doing everything they can to make him feel loved amidst these trying times.

The Brodie Lee tribute special of AEW Dynamite was focused on Brodie Lee Jr., and he was handed over the TNT title at the end of the show, in one of the most heartwarming visuals in pro-wrestling history.

The original AEW TNT belt will always belong to Brodie Lee Jr. and has been retired in honor of his late father. As far as Cody's praise towards Brodie Lee Jr. goes, he still has a long way to go before he decides to pursue a pro-wrestling career in AEW.

His escapades with the likes of Adam Cole, Marko Stunt, and Liv Morgan have made it clear that he is incredibly talented and might become a successful pro-wrestler in the distant future if he chooses to become one.