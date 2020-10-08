Cody has a message for Brodie Lee after winning the AEW TNT Championship

On tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite, Cody took on Brodie Lee in a Dog Collar match. WWE Hall of Famer Greg "The Hammer" Valentine was the special guest for the contest. Valentine wrestled Roddy Piper in a Dog Collar match, back in the day, in what many deem as one of the most brutal contests in history.

The same story followed here as well, as both Cody and Brodie Lee did everything in their power to put their opponent down. In the end, Cody put the chain around Brodie Lee's face and tightened it, followed by a devastating Cross Rhodes to secure the win. Cody took to Twitter soon after, and had a message for Brodie Lee:

Much respect to Mr. Brodie. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) October 8, 2020

Cody has finally got revenge on Brodie Lee

Back in August, Cody took on Brodie Lee with the former's TNT title on the line. Cody had won the belt by defeating Lance Archer, and had successfully defended it against a string of talented wrestlers on a weekly basis. His impressive reign finally came to an end on an episode of AEW Dynamite, where he lost the belt to Lee in what was a squash match.

Cody received a beatdown at the hands of Lee following that match. Tonight, Cody has recaptured the belt again, and it would be interesting to see how things play out now that Orange Cassidy is gunning for Cody's belt.