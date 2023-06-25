"Cody needs to leave WWE immediately" - Fans go berserk after top AEW star takes a dig at Cody Rhodes

Despite not being with AEW anymore, Cody Rhodes has just received what seems to be a shot at him by Christian Cage. After his associate Luchasaurus became the TNT Champion, it seems that Cage has taken this accomplishment as his own. The former World Heavyweight Champion claims that the greatest reign in the history of the title begins with them today.

Luchasaurus took on Wardlow for the TNT Championship last week on AEW Collision, and to everyone's surprise, he was able to capture the title. However, instead of Luchasaurus getting all the glory, it seemed that Christian Cage was the one being celebrated, as he held the title walking out of the event. Up until this week, Cage is holding the title and walking around as if he is the champion.

During Captain Charisma's promo, he mentioned that in regards to the TNT Championship that there won't be any more open challenges. He also mentioned his plans to raise the title to the prestige it deserves. He then took a shot at Cody Rhodes, who aside from being the inaugural champion, was the guy who began these "open challenges" for the title. Fans have given many reactions to this sudden shot at the former AEW Superstar

Many have expressed their delight at Christian Cage's skills as a heel. When he first arrived at the promotion he was a face, but ever since his heel turn, it seems fans have only gotten to appreciate just how good he can be.

Takeshita Fanboy @TakeshitaFanboy @KXNGAO Christian has no right to be this good lol @KXNGAO Christian has no right to be this good lol

On the topic of Cody Rhodes, many fans have talked about how he should retaliate. Many fans have joked about how Rhodes should immediately head back to AEW and take a shot right back at Cage.

BadNewsVaBrian @BadNewsVaBrian1 Brandi about to tweet something stupid. 🅰️🅾️ @KXNGAO



Christian Cage finished the story before Cody Rhodes and then dissed him #AEW “I’m not going to sit here and act like I created this championship. . . this isn't gonna be a Vanity Project like another guy who used to ride the Rhodes here in AEW"Christian Cage finished the story before Cody Rhodes and then dissed him #AEW Collision “I’m not going to sit here and act like I created this championship. . . this isn't gonna be a Vanity Project like another guy who used to ride the Rhodes here in AEW" Christian Cage finished the story before Cody Rhodes and then dissed him😭 #AEW #AEWCollision https://t.co/D6dy7wp649 Brandi about to tweet something stupid. twitter.com/KXNGAO/status/… 😂 Brandi about to tweet something stupid. twitter.com/KXNGAO/status/…

Rewind: Cody Rhodes as TNT Champion

Way back in 2020, there was a tournament to crown the TNT Champion. In the finals, Cody Rhodes and Lance Archer took on each other for the chance to be the first champion. Rhodes would take a win to become the inaugural champion.

The American Nightmare is also tied for most AEW title reigns, along with Sammy Guevara and the recently dethroned champion Wardlow. Currently, Luchasaurus is the TNT Champion, although ironically his associate Christian Cage is hogging all the glory.

The pair are set to begin the reign with the goal of raising the prestige of the title. He mentioned that they will not simply give away freebie matches every possible chance, taking a shot at the inaugural champion himself.

A new title reign now is in front of us as Luchasaurus now takes his place as part of the list of TNT Champions.

How do you feel about this new development? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

