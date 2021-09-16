×
Cody Rhodes reacts to his celebrity friend being on AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes answered the call while she tried to tackle Malakai Black (Pic Source: AEW)
Karan Bedi
ANALYST
Modified Sep 16, 2021 09:13 AM IST
News

Cody Rhodes returned to AEW Dynamite on Wednesday when he came out of the crowd while Malakai Black squared off with Rosario Dawson, Cody's co-host on the Go-Big Show on TBS. Rhodes later took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the segment and state that it was good to have a "Jedi" as his friend.

Beyond grateful I’m friends with a Jedi

To those unaware, Dawson played Ahsoka Tano on The Mandalorian. Rosario is also a judge on the Go-Big Show with Rhodes, Jennifer Nettles, and Snoop Dogg, which explains her presence on Dynamite. It should be noted that both shows are broadcast on the Warner Media properties of TNT and TBS, respectively.

During his promo on AEW Dynamite, Malakai Black called out Rosario, who was in the front row, for wearing the "colors of the enemy." Rosario was wearing the Nightmare Family logo on her tracksuit, and Black didn't approve.

This statement prompted Rosario to step out from behind the barricade, and Black stared her down. At this point, Cody Rhodes emerged from the crowd, and Rosario jumped Malakai from behind, allowing Cody to brawl with his rival as they took their battle into the crowd.

.@CodyRhodes is here and it's WAR between the American Nightmare and #MalakaiBlack all over the @PruCenter!

Tune in NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama https://t.co/Uq68BdN5Zz

Cody Rhodes will face Malakai Black at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Next week...four HUGE hours of #AEW action on @tntdrama including @KennyOmegamanX vs @bryandanielson on #AEWDynamite next Wednesday & @CMPunk vs. @TrueWillieHobbs on a special 2-hour #AEWRampage next Friday! https://t.co/CPRRYwAfsu

The last time Cody Rhodes took on Malakai Black, he lost in a fairly decisive manner. Rhodes then took a few weeks off, and durng that time, Black made it his mission to take out members of the Nightmare Family. Most recently, he defeated Dustin Rhodes on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Surely, Cody will be looking for revenge in this heated rematch.

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam will also feature the AEW in-ring debut of Bryan Danielson when he takes on Kenny Omega. Plus, MJF will square off against Brian Pillman Jr.,and Ruby Soho will challenge Britt Baker for the AEW Women's World Championship.

The card for next week looks to be a fascinating one, and fans can only imagine what the the company has in store for its fans.

Are you looking forward to Cody Rhodes' rematch with Black? Sound off below.

Edited by Colin Tessier
