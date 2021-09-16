Cody Rhodes reacts to his celebrity friend being on AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes returned to AEW Dynamite on Wednesday when he came out of the crowd while Malakai Black squared off with Rosario Dawson, Cody's co-host on the Go-Big Show on TBS. Rhodes later took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the segment and state that it was good to have a "Jedi" as his friend.

Cody @CodyRhodes Beyond grateful I’m friends with a Jedi Beyond grateful I’m friends with a Jedi

To those unaware, Dawson played Ahsoka Tano on The Mandalorian. Rosario is also a judge on the Go-Big Show with Rhodes, Jennifer Nettles, and Snoop Dogg, which explains her presence on Dynamite. It should be noted that both shows are broadcast on the Warner Media properties of TNT and TBS, respectively.

During his promo on AEW Dynamite, Malakai Black called out Rosario, who was in the front row, for wearing the "colors of the enemy." Rosario was wearing the Nightmare Family logo on her tracksuit, and Black didn't approve.

This statement prompted Rosario to step out from behind the barricade, and Black stared her down. At this point, Cody Rhodes emerged from the crowd, and Rosario jumped Malakai from behind, allowing Cody to brawl with his rival as they took their battle into the crowd.

Cody Rhodes will face Malakai Black at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

The last time Cody Rhodes took on Malakai Black, he lost in a fairly decisive manner. Rhodes then took a few weeks off, and durng that time, Black made it his mission to take out members of the Nightmare Family. Most recently, he defeated Dustin Rhodes on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Surely, Cody will be looking for revenge in this heated rematch.

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam will also feature the AEW in-ring debut of Bryan Danielson when he takes on Kenny Omega. Plus, MJF will square off against Brian Pillman Jr.,and Ruby Soho will challenge Britt Baker for the AEW Women's World Championship.

The card for next week looks to be a fascinating one, and fans can only imagine what the the company has in store for its fans.

