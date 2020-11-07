Cody reveals he won't use Rhodes name as a wrestler

In a recent media call ahead of AEW Full Gear, the TNT Champion and Executive Vice President of AEW, Cody revealed that he will not be using his full name of 'Cody Rhodes' as a wrestler, even though he has secured the trademark and the rights to do so.

One of the biggest stories in the past few weeks was the fact that Cody had secured the trademark for his ring name 'Cody Rhodes'. However, he has informed fans and the wrestling world that he will not be using the name while he wrestles. The current AEW TNT Champion also said he has gotten used to the name 'The American Nightmare Cody'.

"I've gotten very used to 'The American Nightmare Cody'. I like how Justin Roberts says it. I just like it. I've liked it for some time." H/t WrestlingInc

Cody on getting his “Rhodes” name back: He’s happy to be Cody Rhodes again. “No hard feelings on either side type scenario.” But he won’t use Rhodes “in the wrestling space." — Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) November 5, 2020

'Cody Rhodes' will be used for third-party ventures and projects

Despite confirming that he will not be using 'Cody Rhodes' in the squared circle, the AEW TNT Champion has suggested that he will be using it for any third-party ventures and projects that he may be included in. Cody also suggested that he was happy he could finally tell people who to credit on-screen.

"Where I'm most excited about 'Cody Rhodes' being available again is when he comes to third-party ventures and things like 'Go-Big Show' that I just took part in, the show that I was part of coming to TBS and other projects like that only because in our wrestling bubble that we're all in, we're all a family, all of us. Everyone kind of knows the saga of Cody Rhodes. When you dip your toes into different waters and other worlds, they may not understand, and they don't need that pre-existing equity or baggage. So it'll be nice to finally tell them what they can credit on the screen and where the SAG credits can go and things of that nature. It was a very special day. I'm happy it worked out, and I'm very thankful for everybody who was involved." H/t WrestlingInc

Cody likes being “The American Nightmare Cody” as a wrestler. But for third-party and other projects, he wants to be able to be Cody Rhodes there. #AEW #FullGear — Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) November 5, 2020

Cody is all set to defend his AEW TNT Championship against Darby Allin at Full Gear in a match that has the potential to be a show stealer.