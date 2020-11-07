Cody Rhodes addresses disappointment surrounding build-up for AEW: Full Gear match

At AEW: Full Gear, the AEW Women's Championship will be defended by Hikaru Shida, who will face Nyla Rose. The match has not had the build-up that anyone expected, and fans have expressed their disappointment surrounding it. During a recent media call, AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes addressed the disappointment surrounding the women's match.

Cody Rhodes on the disappointing build for the Hikaru Shida and Nyla Rose match at AEW: Full Gear

Cody Rhodes talked about the fact that he felt that not every match would start with drama and a storyline, talking about the sports-centric approach AEW has taken for their promotion.

"I personally am not disappointed because my outlook on wrestling is there's a wrestling ring, and we have wrestlers, and we have rankings, and there will be matches. I do understand that for the last 20 years, fans have been conditioned to think that every match is going to start with an invisible camera in a piece of cake in catering, and someone takes that last piece of cake and now there's drama, now there is a 'storyline'. In our case - sports-centric - we're right back to it. I meant it when I said it."

Cody Rhodes went on to talk about how he hoped the AEW fans were not disappointed when they saw how good the match between Hikaru Shida and Nyla Rose would be at AEW: Full Gear.

"I hope folks aren't disappointed when they get this actual wonderful match between two incredible female performers. Shida, there is no one better. No one better than Shida, and I'm talking about our women's division/our men's division. But I am aware that for 20 years, they've been conditioned to every match needs to have a warranted story connected to it. That will not be the case with AEW. We have wrestling matches because we're a wrestling show. It's in the title, and I hope if there was any disappointment in the build, there will be no disappointment in the execution."

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes is currently going to put his AEW TNT Championship on the line at AEW: Full Gear. The two of them have faced each other previously, and the storyline has been developing for almost a year.