Cody Rhodes on AEW moving to TBS in 2022

Professional wrestling will return to TBS in 2022, and the significance is not lost on AEW EVP Cody Rhodes.

Cody recently sat down with Connor Casey of ComicBook.com to talk about all things AEW ahead of this weekend's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. When the subject of the company's move to TBS was brought up, Cody Rhodes felt it was part of a nice success story for AEW.

"Tony [Khan] was able to facilitate the best possible deal for All Elite Wrestling, and that means more money for the content, and then more importantly, the term that Brett [Weitz] at WarnerMedia used is the best term, it truly is an expansion," Cody Rhodes said. "We're just expanding our brand on to TBS, that being Rampage, coming over to TBS, Dynamite itself, four specials, a la Clash of the Champions, our Saturday Night's Main Event. Those were kind of comparable. Having those on TNT, we're really all over, and just watching the upfronts for WarnerMedia to see our penetration and presentation, made me really proud that we've been such a nice success story."

Cody Rhodes is familiar with the history professional wrestling has with TBS

Cody Rhodes went on to talk about how TBS has been part of his life since he was a little kid, and to have AEW join that legacy makes him ecstatic.

"So for me, I was excited," Cody Rhodes continued. "I'm always kind of the eternal ... I'm very reserved in what I think, and so we put it out there on the medium, but it would be remiss if I didn't think of the fact that TBS has been a part of my life since I was a little kid. Tony Schiavone texted me that morning, and of course he said, 'We're going back to the mothership.' And the mothership is what my father used to call TBS, for good reason, because they took that first chance on WCW and Jim Crockett Promotions. And now they'll have all of the wrestling and some familiar names, and a very unique bell-to-bell product. So I'm ecstatic."

AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage will remain on TNT for the rest of 2021 but will move to TBS next year.

Cody Rhodes will be in action at the upcoming Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. He will have his hands full at the event as the former AEW TNT Champion squares off against Anthony Ogogo.

The former Olympian has a lot of momentum on his side and it would be interesting to see if Cody can topple him at Double Or Nothing.

Are you excited about AEW and Cody Rhodes heading to TBS in 2022? Do you think this is a good move for the company? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.