Cody Rhodes ambushes Malakai Black on AEW Dynamite; Top Hollywood star makes cameo appearance

Cody Rhodes made his AEW return on this week's Dynamite after being away from the promotion for more than a month. The former TNT Champion engaged in a chaotic brawl with his arch-rival Malakai Black.

Black's promo was first interrupted by Hollywood star and Cody's Go-Big Show co-host, Rosario Dawson. The "Daredevil" star appeared from the crowd and had a staredown with Malakai Black. Dawson took advantage of Black being interrupted by Cody's return by jumping on the former NXT Champion's back.

Cody Rhodes and Black quickly came to blows and brawled in the crowd, with fans firmly favoring the returning star. Rosario Dawson also flashed the Nightmare Family jersey she was wearing for the cameras.

At AEW Dynamite: Homecoming on August 4th, Malakai Black handed Cody a shock squash match loss. Black later turned his attention to other members of the Nightmare Family, defeating Dustin Rhodes, Lee Johnson, and Brock Anderson in the coming weeks.

This set the stage for Cody Rhodes and Malaki Black's blockbuster rematch at next week's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, which goes down at the Arthur Ashe stadium in New York.

Will Malakai Black continue his winning ways in AEW?

Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black's match on next week's AEW Dynamite is sure to be a much longer contest than their first one. The former TNT Champion would do all in his ability to exact revenge from Black and hand him his first loss in AEW.

That said, Malakai Black losing next week could halt his momentum. The former WWE star has struck a chord with the core AEW fanbase, and it could lead to fan backlash if he loses so quickly into his run in the company.

Are you excited about Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black 2? Who do you think should come on top in the match? Sound off in the comments section below.

