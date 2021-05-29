Cody Rhodes and Anthony Ogogo successfully complete weigh-in before Double Or Nothing

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes and Anthony Ogogo had an official weigh-in ahead of their match at Double or Nothing 2021.

Paul Wight, who showed up on AEW Dynamite for only the second time since his debut in the promotion in March, served as the host of the segment.

Ogogo first came out with all of his Factory stablemates, followed by Cody Rhodes, accompanied by The Nightmare Family and friends. The former Olympian came out with a slight weight advantage in the weigh-in as he weighed 219 lbs, besting Cody Rhodes' 218 lbs.

While fans weren't expecting much from the segment, it still turned out to be pretty entertaining. Cody Rhodes was wildly cheered by the crowd, while Ogogo was resoundingly booed, and QT Marshall's repeated attempts to get him cheered definitely didn't help.

Surprisingly enough, Cody Rhodes and Anthony Ogogo didn't get physical by the end of the segment. A brawl would have certainly injected some life into the rivalry, which has not been the best at all.

Can Anthony Ogogo beat Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing 2021?

Though the feud hasn't clicked as well as it potentially could have, there's no denying Anthony Ogogo has been impressive so far. He's a megastar in the making, given AEW books him correctly and gives him time to hone his skills.

While the prospect of Ogogo winning at Double or Nothing is intriguing, Cody is the more experienced worker and should ideally walk away with the win.

However, AEW could take the route they opted for in the rivalry between Cody and Darby Allin. Despite falling short earlier, Allin walked away with the win at AEW Full Gear 2020, which turned him into the main event star he is today.

A victory for The Guv'nor could propel him to bigger and better things in AEW as well. He could even go on to challenge for a championship further down the line.

Do you think Anthony Ogogo can pull off a surprise win over Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing 2021? Where do you think Ogogo is headed after this rivalry with Cody? Sound off in the comments section below.