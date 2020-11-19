Cody Rhodes betrayed on AEW Dynamite after big heel turn in main event

Cody Rhodes lost the AEW TNT Championship at the Full Gear pay-per-view to Darby Allin in a match where they both gave their full effort. However, Cody Rhodes did not hold it against him. In fact, the two top stars of AEW teamed up instead to take on a common enemy.

For a while now, Team FTW — Taz, Brian Cage, and Ricky Starks — has worked towards assaulting Darby Allin and Cody Rhodes every chance they got. At AEW Full Gear, after the brutal match between Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin, they attacked both wrestlers and put them through a beating. The same thing happened last week when they attacked Cody Rhodes in the middle of the ring.

In this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes teamed up with his former rival, Darby Allin, to face Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in the main event of the night. By the end of the night, it was Cage and Starks that stood tall. Cage hit a variation of the Avalanche Michinoku Driver to put Darby Allin away and pick up the win after pinning the AEW TNT Champion.

However, that was not the worst thing to happen to Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin at the end of the night. A friend they had trusted, Will Hobbs, also turned on them.

And with the next pick in the FTW Draft, Team Taz selects @TrueWillieHobbs ‼️ #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/j0aIH6wblH — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 19, 2020

Will Hobbs turns on Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite

For the past few weeks, there has been constant tension between Will Hobbs and Team FTW. Hobbs was offered a position as a part of the team with Cage and Starks but had not given them an answer. During the past AEW Dynamites, Will Hobbs had even run out to attack them to save Cody Rhodes or Darby Allin when they required help.

Unfortunately, that all came to a head after the main event on AEW Dynamite. When Will Hobbs made his way out to the ring he cleared the ring of Cage, Starks, and Taz, but then dropped the chair and hit Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin with the FTW title, signaling his intent.

Now, it appears that Will Hobbs is a part of Team FTW.