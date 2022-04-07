"I don't want to disappoint him"- 20-year-old female star recalls the pressure she felt when Cody Rhodes first brought her into AEW

Cody Rhodes might have returned to WWE, but in the 3 years he spent with AEW had a major effect on the promotion. Not only was the star the first TNT Champion, but he also managed to bring some talent into the company.

Rhodes is still a a co-owner of The Nightmare Factory, alongside QT Marshall and former WCW star Glacier. Many of the young talent who trained at the facility made their way into AEW. One such star is Julia Hart, the third member of The Varsity Blonds.

During a recent interview with Frances Lillian Bynum, Hart opened up about her early days with AEW and how Cody Rhodes brought her into the promotion.

"I wasn’t necessarily nervous about the crowd. I was more so nervous about the people in the back seeing me for the first time; Tony Khan, Cody, all the wrestlers that know wrestling and know when I’m going to mess up. " - Hart said.

The 20 year old star then went on to say that Cody Rhodes' approval was important to her and still is.

"I want to be as good as I can be. I don’t want to disappoint Cody. He just brought me in as one of his students. I don’t want to disappoint him. I want to impress Tony Khan and I want to impress myself."

Hart has been undergoing a character transformation after being attacked by Malakai Black and fans are clamoring to see where the star ends up going.

The Young Bucks recently took a shot at Cody Rhodes after their loss on Dynamite

The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes, alongside Kenny Omega and Tony Khan, founded AEW together. Rhodes' departure has seemingly affected the Bucks, as they've made a handful of tweets aimed at Rhodes.

Shortly after Dynamite, the Bucks changed their Twitter bio, making a reference to Rhodes, whose signature weapon in AEW was a golden shovel.

It's unclear how badly Rhodes' departure affected the rest of the roster, but AEW seems to be pressing ahead without its former prime EVP.

