During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Cody Rhodes commented on what went down at Fyter Fest 2019. At the event, he took the infamous chair shot from Shawn Spears, which resulted in a huge controversy.

At Fyter Fest 2019, Shawn Spears made his AEW debut and enter into a feud with Cody Rhodes, delivering a vicious chair shot straight to the head of the American Nightmare. The issue is that there is a blanket ban on chair shots to the head in professional wrestling, specifically due to all the recent concussion lawsuits. On AEW Unrestricted, Cody revealed that the chair was actually supposed to be gimmicked.

"Here was the plan, the plan was, and I explain this because everyone was pretty adamant against it, I said, ‘we’ll do a chair shot to the head, but we will literally gimmick the chair.’ It would have been nice to have a person who knew how to do that. It went from, okay, my friend ordered this off Amazon and see if this would work, or if we take the cushion off, is it super thin like sheet metal, like a cookie sheet." H/t WrestlingWorld

Cody Rhodes reveals that the props designer was fired after the incident

Cody Rhodes revealed that an entire plan was set in place for the segment and that the gimmicked chair was supposed to be as thin as a cookie sheet. However, the prop designer was fired due to a dangerous error from the props department.

"But then it won’t look like a wrestling steel chair. So what do we do? So Charlie Ramon, he saved Moxley in that moment. He’s been in a bunch of random segments. I would classify Charlie as what we would call our ‘Magic Department.’ It’s crafts. It’s props. In WWE, the department was called ‘Magic’. He was briefly the head of our props division. He was also fired the same day he was head of our props division because of how bad this all went." H/t WrestlingWorld

Despite all the controversy surrounding this incident, fans should be grateful that Cody Rhodes came out of this incident perfectly fine. Hopefully, next time Cody finds himself in a situation like this it's not as hazardous.