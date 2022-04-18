"It's not my baby anymore" - Cody Rhodes comments on how it felt to leave AEW

Cody Rhodes believes AEW is an adolescent now, as it's not his baby anymore. Still, he emphasized that it felt heavy to leave the company.

AEW was started by Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, the Young Bucks and Tony Khan on the back of All In's tremendous success. The company has continued to grow, but upon the end of his contract, The American Nightmare decided to return to WWE.

On the Out Of Character podcast, the three-time TNT Champion elaborated on how it felt to leave AEW. He stated that he is proud of what the company has become, and while it was the perfect time to leave, the decision was still "heavy."

"I flip flop all the time but the truth is, the best way to describe it is, it was very heavy," said Rhodes. "Everything about it was was heavy. It was an easy decision, yes, because of, ultimately the opportunity at my very first dream in the wrestling business and revisiting that and getting an opportunity in the prime of my career versus waiting till the end of the prime of my career. The fact that AEW had grown into this adolescent, it's not my baby anymore and I was just one of the parents, but I'm so proud of it and and excited for its its future. And the fact that the boys and girls have these these options I did. I did think it was just the perfect time, but it was really heavy. It was." (8:37 - 9:21)

Cody Rhodes spoke about the story of his return

Cody Rhodes also described how he was very satisfied with how his return at WrestleMania went. He then noted that he felt like everyone understood why he chose to come back to WWE.

"I understand my story, right," said Rhodes. "But the world doesn't revolve, wrestlers always make this mistake of thinking the world revolves around us, thinking that every fan is going to know every detail that's in our mind and every memory and every goal in every moment and sometimes just through the patchwork of interviews and stuff like that. They form this perception of you and who you are and even your on-screen stuff. And that's understandable, but I was very satisfied in terms of, at WrestleMania itself, I felt like everyone did understand my story. Maybe they don't know what happened and why I left, but it wasn't about why I left AEW. It was about why I was returning to WWE." (9:25 - 10:26)

The American Nightmare's intentions in his new surroundings are clear. He wants to win the world title and establish his legacy in WWE. With Roman Reigns looking unbeatable, will this be possible? Time will tell.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Out Of Character podcast and give an h/t to this article.

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Did Cody Rhodes leaving AEW upset you? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier