Cody Rhodes comments on getting his full name back from WWE

Cody Rhodes, the Executive Vice President of AEW, has been one of the major on-screen figures in the company. However, ever since leaving WWE, Cody Rhodes has not been the same person, as he has had to wrestle without his full name. Until recently, WWE held on to their trademark on the name Cody Rhodes, which led to the son of the WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes advertising himself as Cody.

Recently, WWE released the trademark that they had on Cody's name, and now, he can be referred to as Cody Rhodes once again when wrestling outside WWE. In this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Cody was referred to as Cody Rhodes at least once, but it was only after the show that he talked about getting his name back.

According to a report by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Cody Rhodes' recent promo on AEW Dynamite about 'going to war with the empire' was in regards to WWE.

"You're looking at the man, the superstar, who left the empire, went to war, and actually won. And that p**ses a lot of people off, because the truth that I speak contradicts the lies that a lot of people live."

Meltzer also reported that it was possible that WWE and Cody Rhodes had traded trademarks unofficially, with Cody recently letting his filings for trademarks 'Slamboree' and 'The Match Beyond' go.

Cody Rhodes comments on getting his name back from WWE after AEW Dynamite

After AEW Dynamite went off the air, Cody Rhodes commented on how he has now got his name back.

"As of this morning, I no longer just have one name. Whether Justin Roberts says it, or not. It feels really good to be Cody Rhodes, again!"

It should be noted that it has not been officially stated that Cody Rhodes will be using his full name in AEW yet. In fact, there has been speculation from fans that Cody might use his name in a storyline, using it to get a World title match in the future.

The current AEW TNT Champion is not supposed to ever challenge for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship again, due to his loss against Chris Jericho a year back. Now, he could approach the world title, saying that Cody had been banned from challenging for the title, but Cody Rhodes was not.