Cody Rhodes comments on the rumors of issues between himself and the other AEW EVPs

Are there really issues among the EVPs of AEW? Cody Rhodes has decided to set the record straight.

This afternoon AEW and Rhodes held a Double or Nothing conference call with the media. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful asked him about the rumors of issues between himself, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega.

After weeks of false information, Rhodes took the time to set the record straight.

"When I heard that story was floating around, it is one of the things I chalked up as we've been very successful," Cody Rhodes said. "AEW, and with NXT losing the Wednesday night wars that created a lot of anger, and I understand that there's a lot of hardcore NXT and WWE fans out there, and that's why those stories like that don't surprise me. I think people need to cling to something. And as sexy as that story is, I talked to Matt and Nick every day, I talked to Kenny very often. I support their projects fully. They've been supportive of all my projects."

Cody Rhodes tells me that he talks to Matt and Nick Jackson every day, and Kenny Omega often, and they're all supportive of each other. He says the AEW wouldn't work if they didn't work in synergy — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 27, 2021

Cody Rhodes puts the AEW EVP rumor to rest

While Cody Rhodes once again confirmed that Tony Khan is the boss and the one calling the shots, it would be impossible for AEW to function if he wasn't on the same page with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

"Tony's the man and Tony's the boss, but we would not be able to put this show on the air if the four of us were not functioning as one team," Cody Rhodes continued. "So we really -- unfortunately, it's not very sexy to say, but there's no truth to that. Again we're one team, and now with us expanding onto TBS, we will remain one team."

Regarding the rumors of tension between the #AEW EVPs (asked by @SeanRossSapp), Cody says the story is sexy, but there's nothing to it. Says he's fully supportive of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Says the four are functioning as one team. #DoubleOrNothing — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) May 27, 2021

What do you make of Cody Rhodes' comments today? Are you happy that the AEW EVP rumor can finally be put to rest? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Cody Rhodes' AEW Conference Call with a link back to this article for the transcription.