Top AEW star discloses attempting to contact Cody Rhodes during early struggles of joining Tony Khan's promotion

Talking about financial struggles before joining AEW, Darby Allin disclosed repeated attempts to contact Cody Rhodes.

Darby Allin is one of the most promising young guns on the AEW roster. Imbibing a gothic look infused with a mythical aura, the skate-boarding star has taken the pro-wrestling realm by storm with his daredevil style of wrestling. Hired by Tony Khan in April 2019, the 29-year-old quickly established himself as an underdog who never gives up.

Darby Allin made his AEW debut at Fyter Fest 2019, where he wrestled current WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes to a time-limit draw. The audience was quick to embrace the half-painted warrior and he hasn't looked back since.

Appearing on DDP's Snake Pit podcast, Darby disclosed constantly texting Cody Rhodes to find out the whereabouts of his status with Tony Khan's promotion:

"At the time, I was signed with another little promotion. The moment I heard Cody was interested, long story short, I paid $12,000 to get out of my contract. I took a loan out and I remember I used to hit Cody up like every day, just blow his phone up, and he would never really answer," said Darby. (H/T: Sescoops)

The daredevil also shed light on the deal-breaking words that affirmed his desire to join AEW:

"All I heard, when they were promoting it, were the words ‘Creative Freedom.’ I was like, ‘That’s where I need to be,” he added.

𝕸𝖎𝖐𝖊 @Fireboy987 Darby Allin brought Cody Rhodes to his limit. Darby was about to beat Chris Jericho with his hands tied behind his back. So......... we can all agree Darby Allin is the breakout star in AEW? #AEW #AEW Dyamite Darby Allin brought Cody Rhodes to his limit. Darby was about to beat Chris Jericho with his hands tied behind his back. So......... we can all agree Darby Allin is the breakout star in AEW? #AEW #AEWDyamite https://t.co/GFUL9Dh2DT

Darby Allin gave his honest take on Cody Rhodes leaving AEW to join WWE

Cody Rhodes made a jaw-dropping move earlier this year by jumping ship to WWE. The former TNT champion was one of the founding fathers of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Speaking to the New York Post, Darby Allin voiced his take on The American Nightmare's unexpected move:

"I’m just happy if he’s happy. That’s all it comes down to. Different roads everyone can take in this journey in professional wrestling. I know I wouldn’t be happy doing anything outside of AEW because of all the skating that I get to do and all my side projects and the craziness," said Darby.

The former AEW EVP has been hailed by many young wrestlers for being a valuable mentor. The 36-year-old suffered an unfortunate torn pectoral injury against Seth Rollins. It'll be interesting to see when the former Bullet Club member returns to action.

