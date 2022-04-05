"We’re kind of in limbo" - WWE legend opens up about how Cody Rhodes' AEW departure affected him

Cody Rhodes was instrumental in getting AEW to the place it is today. Rhodes - alongside Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Tony Khan - took a big risk in founding the promotion.

Just before his departure, Cody Rhodes was almost always accompanied by WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson. Anderson acted as Rhodes' manager and was heavily involved in The American Nightmare's storylines.

Anderson recently made an appearance on AdFreeShows.com where he opened up about his current plans in AEW. The legend revealed that at this stage, both he and his son Brock are in limbo in regards to their booking:

“I’m at AEW TV every week, as is Brock,” Anderson said. “We’re kind of in limbo as you could imagine but we’re there. Brock has had some matches on [AEW] Dark, hope everybody is finding those and supporting him in that venture. It really is the best way and only way to get some reps in and it be televised, it’s just a different vehicle you have to go to to get it, being on YouTube.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

With Anderson being so heavily involved with Cody Rhodes, the latter's departure seems to have put him in an awkward position. Hopefully both he and Brock will find their places among the roster in the near future.

Cody Rhodes believes that a number of AEW stars will eventually follow him over to WWE

Cody Rhodes took the wrestling world by storm when he returned to WWE after six years away. The American Nightmare debuted at WrestleMania 38 as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent after spending the last three years as an Executive Vice President of AEW.

During his interview with Ariel Helwani this weekend, Rhodes touched on the possibility of other AEW talents following him into WWE:

"When they start coming and talking, I'm sure people will make the transition. You'll probably guess some of the people who will come over and, undoubtedly, people like Bryan (Danielson) and Adam Cole, people will make that move there. I'll always give the best advice because this schedule is not for everybody." - Cody Rhodes said (H/T: Fightful).

Some AEW stars' contracts will only be expiring in 2024, and until then fans will have to wait to see if Rhodes' words hold any weight or not.

