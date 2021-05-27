"I workshop my promos heavily for weeks on end"- Cody Rhodes discusses his 'American Dream' promo from AEW Dynamite

Two weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes came out to make a special announcement regarding AEW Double or Nothing. As expected, the announcement entailed Cody challenging Anthony Ogogo to a match at the upcoming pay-per-view.

The promo, however, introduced an interesting angle to his feud with Ogogo. Rather than it being about someone who betrayed him, the storyline was linked with the narrative of the U.S. against its enemies.

With nations now being involved in the story, Cody made a note of bringing up the 'American Dream'. The promo received mixed reactions from fans. Speaking to GameSpot's Wrestle Buddies podcast, Rhodes discussed what went into making that promo:

"This is probably gonna sound not cool because a lot of wrestlers, especially wrestlers from my dad's era will lie to you and say that I just came up with that promo right there, it was just on-the-spot which is bulls**t but whatever. I workshop my promos heavily for weeks on end." Cody went on, "We have a full focus group for them, as crazy as that sounds. This is a database company so I workshop everything I do and because my promos have been held to a really high standard, people pick at them and find things in them and they put a microscope on them which I love.

"With that in mind when I was doing the promo, I couldn't come up with the finish and you could have a great promo but if you don't have a finish- It's a second match. A match is a promo, a promo is a match."

AEW's Cody Rhodes On Becoming The American Dream For Double Or Nothing https://t.co/Jxp1U91ZET — GameSpot Universe (@GSUniverse) May 26, 2021

Cody will face Anthony Ogogo at AEW Double or Nothing this Sunday

After The American Nightmare issued the challenge to Ogogo, the Olympic bronze medalist did not hesitate to accept Cody's challenge.

So far, Anthony Ogogo has been undefeated in AEW in singles competition. Having competed in only two matches in AEW so far, the former professional boxer has a reputation for making quick work of his opponents.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Ogogo squared off against a member of the Nightmare Family, Austin Gunn. The match didn't last long as Ogogo put Gunn down with a liver punch much like he did with his previous opponents.

Ogogo is set to share the ring with Cody Rhodes this Sunday in his first pay-per-view wrestling match at AEW Double or Nothing. Let us know what you think of this feud in the comments section down below.