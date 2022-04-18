Cody Rhodes reveals if it was easy for him to leave AEW for WWE

Cody Rhodes revealed in a recent interview whether it was easy for him to leave AEW for WWE.

The American Nightmare was one of the biggest names in All Elite Wrestling. As one of oits EVPs, he helped build the company from the ground up. However, he could not come to terms on a new contract with Tony Khan. After months of speculation, he showed up at WrestleMania 38 to take on and defeat Seth Rollins.

On the Out Of Character podcast, Cody Rhodes opened up about his comments during his promo on WWE RAW, where he explained how the decision to join WWE was easy. He noted that once he thought about his future, he realized he had to make the move.

"When I said on on Raw that it was an easy decision, it was more once I'd gone over everything I supposed in my mind and laid the landscape out in front of me and looked at what needed to happen for myself for my family," said Rhodes. "For my continued efforts as a wrestler and for believe it or not, for the industry as a whole, of course, though, remember, we had weeks upon weeks. The story was out there and it was public of free agency and it was all out for people to acknowledge and understand. I know a lot of people thought it was a work or thought maybe it was part of a story. And of course it could have been indoctrinated into one, but the decision was easy after a certain point." (7:30 - 8:37)

Cody Rhodes believes he left AEW with love and respect

The three-time TNT Champion noted that he left his previous company in amicable fashion. He made it clear that he appreciated the way fans have understood the motivation behind his return to WWE.

"I think we did it with respect and love and I, it feels like the the fans, casual fans, wrestling fans, sports entertainment fans, feels like your fans get it and that's really touching," said Rhodes. "That's, I don't know how long the honeymoon phase will last, but we're on the beach right now and really, really, truly enjoying it well, you know?"

Cody Rhodes is already being treated as a major star in WWE. He is at the center of advertising posters and seemingly positioned as the top star on RAW. The American Nightmare will take on Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash in a highly anticipated rematch.

