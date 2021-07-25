Cody Rhodes expected to take time off from AEW next month - Reports

AEW star Cody Rhodes could be all set to take an indefinite hiatus from television to pursue his outside projects.

The American Nightmare has earned the right to be called the workhorse of Tony Khan's promotion for displaying his double duties. Despite working as a consistent in-ring performer, Cody Rhodes also serves as an Executive Vice President of the company. He had some lengthy feuds this summer with members of The Factory such as QT Marshall and Anthony Ogogo.

He's currently engaged in a brutal rivalry with Malakai Black, who attacked him and the legendary Arn Anderson during the Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite earlier this month.

Both men will now settle their beef on the Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite, which takes place on August 4.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has now provided some revelations about Cody Rhodes' future after his upcoming match. According to him, Cody Rhodes will probably take some time off from the company. His bout against Malakai Black could be used as an excuse to write him off of television:

“Because they are back in Jacksonville, it won’t be a big crowd, although it’ll probably end up bigger than any crowd they did at Daily’s Place aside from the last PPV. Cody vs. Malakai Black is announced and Cody is likely leaving to do “Go Big Show” shortly after if not right after.”

He will once again be joining as a guest alongside Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and DJ Khaled for the second season of the extreme competition series The Go-Big Show.

AEW star Cody Rhodes is long overdue a break from wrestling due to the birth of his daughter Liberty Iris. The hiatus will allow the AEW star to spend some quality time with his family.

Cody Rhodes facing Malakai Black is a true babyface vs. heel battle in AEW

There's immense hype for the upcoming match between Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black.

Both men have portrayed two different sides to convey the storyline to fans. Black introduced his dark and mysterious character against an honourable man like Cody Rhodes.

Call me a little weird nerd, but my favourite think about Malakai Black's debut is the way the microphone pops out of Arn Anderson's hand.



Easily amused, me. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/GaHPLnoHcI — Andy H. Murray (@andyhmurray) July 8, 2021

Even if the above reports are suggesting a predictable outcome, there's no doubt both men will tear the house down if given enough time in the ring.

