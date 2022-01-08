"One of the worst segments in AEW history" - Cody Rhodes regrets "tone-deaf" storyline

Cody Rhodes has been getting booed by AEW fans for the last few months. The TNT Champion blames this outcome on one of the worst storylines in All Elite Wrestling history, per his understanding.

After the Nightmare Factory turned on the American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes got into a feud with Anthony Ogogo, an English Olympian. Despite being a professional boxer, the latter was new to pro wrestling. Hence, he lost to the former WWE star after a strong showing at Double or Nothing 2021.

However, the build-up to the match was controversial as Rhodes made some statements he now believes could be perceived as 'tone-deaf.' While speaking on Barstool Rasslin', he talked about the storyline.

"one of the worst segments in AEW history...I can, on record, go ahead and say I regret that and almost everything about the Anthony Ogogo angle. Almost everything about it. Absolutely... Anthony is a former Olympian. He’s definitely someone who’s a developmental talent. We’re training him. We recruited him. We’re bringing him up through the ranks. I thought the content was good. I thought the intentions were good. However, a white guy talking about race relations who has an American Flag tattoo on his neck, I can see why people would use the term tone-deaf when it came to that. And trying to defend it, and all that, it just, again, intentions were good and sincere, and I was so excited about Brandi and the baby, that should’ve been one where I almost just went out and winged it," Cody Rhodes said.

Cody Rhodes had to pull out of AEW Battle of the Belts

Cody Rhodes was scheduled to defend the TNT Championship against Sammy Guevara at AEW's Battle of the Belts on Saturday. However, during Friday night's Rampage, it was announced that Dustin Rhodes would replace the champion.

The decision was made after it was disclosed that Cody Rhodes is not medically cleared to compete. With The Natural taking the champion's place, Guevara will be more confident of his chances.

Also Read Article Continues below

The match is more unpredictable now due to this change, as Sammy Guevara could become a two-time champion on Saturday. Who are you rooting for in the match? Let us know in the comments below.

2 men that know Eric Bischoff very well - Vince Russo & DDP discuss his recent WWE appearance here.

Edited by Angana Roy