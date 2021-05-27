Cody Rhodes on what fans can expect from the AEW "super cards" on TNT in 2022

AEW is expanding its brand when the company moves its main programming to TBS in 2022. The promotion will remain on TNT with four "super card" events every year going forward.

Cody Rhodes recently sat down with Connor Casey of Comicbook.com to talk about stuff related to AEW before the company's annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

When asked if fans should consider these super cards to what Clash of the Champions used to be, the AEW EVP said it was a good way to look at it.

"Yeah, that's a really good way [to look at it]," Cody Rhodes admitted. "I mean, in wrestling, you take these things and they become these old comparables, and you use them as examples. But with All Elite Wrestling, it's been really hard, because everything we do is perhaps rooted in a piece of history, but then it's a spin, and then it becomes its entirely own thing, has its own identity. But yeah, I would definitely look at Clash of the Champions as something. And then Saturday Night's Main Event as well, as what these are. They'd be super events, type events where the titles are on the line, where big stories converge."

AEW EVP Cody Rhodes believes "saving things" in professional wrestling is passe

While speaking on these super cards, Cody Rhodes made it a point to mention that the company doesn't like to "save anything" when it comes to what they deliver to the fans on a weekly basis. Rhodes believes it's an old way of thinking that's kind of passe in 2021.

"But that being said, we don't save anything," Cody Rhodes continued. "That old kind of passe, "Oh, save it for the pay-per-view." Well, we only do four pay-per-views a year, and what people are watching and our biggest audience is on TNT and it will become TBS. It's very hard to think of stuff to save, but we have such a roster. There's so many matches that haven't been touched on. Those four specials will be very special indeed, in-house and arena, and on TNT. I think it'll be a whole new ball game for wrestling fans."

