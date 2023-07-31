Cody Rhodes feels he could have dethroned Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 with AEW star by his side

WWE Superstar, Cody Rhodes confessed that he misses a lot of people in the AEW after leaving the promotion, especially a man he missed by his side at WrestleMania 39.

Cody Rhodes wrestled in perhaps the biggest match of his career earlier this year at WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns. The main event was for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, where everyone expected Cody to emerge victorious considering his momentum.

However, that didn't turn out to be the case, as the American Nightmare suffered a personal nightmare and failed to finish the story. Nonetheless, an argument can be made that while Roman had his cousins and Wiseman by his side to help him, Cody was all alone trying to dethrone the Tribal Chief.

Well, that's what Rhodes believes, as he admits that things at WrestleMania 39 might have been different if one of his mentors from AEW, Arn Anderson, was by his side that night. Arn was definitely a constant means of support for Cody during his time in the All Elite promotion, and Rhodes said the following about him on the Notsam Wrestling podcast:

"I miss Arn greatly. I think had I had Arn at WrestleMania things might have been different. He was just a huge positive force for me there and he's so fricking smart about what the psychology of a crowd and not enough people go to him... You don't have to change, but you should at least hear what he's thinking." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Will Cody Rhodes be able to finish his story given the current circumstances?

Ever since returning to the Stamford-based promotion last year, Cody Rhodes has made it clear that he only has one goal in mind, and that is to capture the WWE Championship, that his late father, Dusty Rhodes, could never win and hence, fittingly, finish the story.

However, since his loss at WrestleMania 39, things have gone astray for the American Nightmare, as he is currently involved in a feud with Brock Lesnar. Furthermore, he is slated to square off with the Beast Incarnate this Saturday at SummerSlam.

Moreover, after Cody is done with Lesnar, Triple H and creative should look to keep his momentum going until his rumored rematch against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed title at WrestleMania 40. Henceforth, it remains to be seen what's next for Rhodes on the road to finishing his story.