Cody Rhodes finally reacts to The Elite re-signing with AEW amidst WWE interest

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes was instrumental in starting AEW with Tony Khan and The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) and was a mainstay in the company for a few years before moving back to WWE to fulfill his family’s story of winning the WWE title.

Despite moving companies, Cody has maintained his friendship with people from AEW and has generally had nothing bad to say about the company. So, when Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks signed new contracts this week, Cody had some good things to say about them.

He was speaking on the Haus of Wrestling podcast when he said:

"I’m very happy when any wrestler or superstar gets paid. I don’t want to sound carny or hacky, but to know that your peers and people who take the bumps and go through all this and have that type of physical struggle that comes with this gig, to know they’re getting paid is really exciting. I am over the moon that that group did what they did because, as Nick Jackson said, I believe they’ve made some NBA money off of it." [H/T Wrestling News]

Whether or not we see Cody and his friends from AEW in the same company is a tricky question, but all said and done, it is refreshing to see that the American Nightmare is genuinely happy for his friends from his former workplace.

Cody Rhodes will take on Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes will face Brock Lesnar for a third time at WWE SummerSlam and it is expected to be a hotly contested match.

Brock has been targeting Rhodes for a while now and even went as far as attacking his opponent in front of his family and brutalising him in what were uncomfortable scenes. Cody, for his part, has not backed down from a fight either and has been giving it to Lesnar whenever the opportunity arose.

With their trilogy fight happening at SummerSlam, it will be interesting to see which man comes out on top and whether or not this will be the final installment in their rivalry.

Who do you think will win the match, Cody Rhodes or Brock Lesnar? Have your say in the comments section down below.

