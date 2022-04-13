Top AEW tag team comments on whether they would follow Cody Rhodes to WWE

Cody Rhodes' jump to WWE has resulted in many current AEW stars being asked about possibly following the former EVP. The question was recently posed to Alex Reynolds and John Silver of The Dark Order.

The American Nightmare has gone from being the hottest free agent to the biggest WWE signing in a few years. Rhodes' role in the founding of AEW added to his value as the star is now being booked as a major attraction.

During his appearance on K & S WrestleFest, Reynolds admitted he once dreamed of wrestling in WWE but clarified that he's happy in AEW:

"We’re very, very, very happy at AEW and… yeah, I haven’t even thought about… that dream kind of subsided when we did our first AEW show and we realized how awesome the place is. So yeah, we’re good sticking where we are."

John Silver also chimed in, confirming that both stars wouldn't be considering a jump at all:

"I don’t want to [work for WWE]. I wanna wrestle for AEW." (H/T: POST Wrestling)

Silver and Reynolds made brief appearances in WWE as enhancement talent under the names "Alex Keaton" and "Johnny Silver." The team took a loss to Heavy Machinary during their only appearance on WWE Smackdown.

Cody Rhodes' real life friend, Pres10 Vance, recently broke his silence on the star's AEW departure

During his appearance on Captain's Corner, Dark Order's Pres10 Vance broke his silence on Cody Rhodes singing with WWE. The Michigan-born star pointed out that he would have loved to work with Rhodes forever:

"If it was up to me, I would love to work with him forever. I love Cody, he’s one of my closest friends. He did what’s best for him and at the end of the day, you kind of know what’s best for you. So he made the decision that he thinks is right, so I mean you can’t knock him for it at all." (H/T: POSTWrestling)

Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW has clearly impacted a few of the stars on the roster. However, those who have come forward seem set to stay with the promotion. With contracts expiring in 2024, time will tell if some end up becoming AEW-lifers or jump to other promotions.

