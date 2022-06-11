"Don’t give a sh*t what company he works for"- Cody Rhodes' former stablemate breaks character to praise him after Hell in a Cell match

Cody Rhodes' former AEW stablemate, QT Marshall, recently took to Twitter to praise him for his Hell in a Cell match against Seth 'Freakin' Rollins.

At the Premium Live Event, Rhodes competed against Rollins with a torn pectoral muscle. The match received a 5-star rating from Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer.

Taking to Twitter, Marshall quoted a tweet posted by Rhodes, claiming that he is proud of his friend, regardless of the company he works for.

"I don’t give a sh*t what company he works for, to go out there and have that match, with that injury…that was inspiring. Proud of my friend!"

Check out QT Marshall's tweet at this link.

A former three-time TNT Champion, Rhodes and Marshall worked together as part of The Nightmare Family in AEW. The group also consisted of Dustin Rhodes, Billy, Colten and Austin Gunn, MJF, Brandi Rhodes, and several other notable names.

However, Marshall eventually turned heel to create a faction of his own known as The Factory. The group currently consists of Anthony Ogogo, Nick Comoroto, and Aaron Solow as active members.

Ricky Starks also praised Cody Rhodes for his Hell in a Cell performance

Cody Rhodes is one of the most popular superstars in the industry at the moment.

Despite departing AEW a few months ago, The American Nightmare is still highly praised by his former colleagues from time to time. In response to QT Marshall's tweet, Ricky Starks praised Rhodes by labeling him a 'legend' for his insane performance at Hell in a Cell.

Check out Starks' tweet below:

Fans also praised Marshall for his incredible gesture on Twitter. Here are some more tweets:

Zombie @MuricanZombie @QTMarshall I wonder how many of Cody’s friends called him after and said ok that was awesome but you are insane @QTMarshall I wonder how many of Cody’s friends called him after and said ok that was awesome but you are insane

Brandon turrisi @Brandonturrisi @QTMarshall What a respectful guy. There should be more people like you in AEW. QT @QTMarshall What a respectful guy. There should be more people like you in AEW. QT 💪💯

BigEMontross @JobberRC79 @QTMarshall the dude is stepping out of his father and brother's shadow and becoming a legend, right before our eyes. @QTMarshall the dude is stepping out of his father and brother's shadow and becoming a legend, right before our eyes.

Rhodes is now expected to be sidelined for a few months. It remains to be seen when he will be fully fit to make his WWE return.

Expect the former Intercontinental Champion to return in a big way once he is cleared to compete once again.

Could Cody Rhodes rise to the level of his legendary father? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far