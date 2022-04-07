"Not idiots like you commenting on Twitter" - Cody Rhodes' former stablemate slams fan on social media

Cody Rhodes' former Nightmare Factory stablemate QT Marshall slammed a fan on Twitter for some questionable tweets regarding Brodie Lee's son, Negative One.

Dark Order's Alan "5" Angels and 10 took on the Factory's Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto on AEW Dark last night. The Dark Order members came out on top after 10 locked Solo in the Full Nelson for the submission victory. However, the best moment of the night came when the late great Brodie Lee's son Negative One pantsed QT Marshall at ringside, getting a huge pop from the crowd.

A certain number of fans on social media were not too impressed, as they felt that such an action did not belong in a wrestling ring. QT Marshall was visibly unimpressed with such comments, and he lashed out at a fan. The Nightmare Factory coach took offense as he stated that the fans in attendance loved the moment and he did it for them.

"I’m defensive because you are upset about a 10 year old getting to be a part of one of the things his father and he had in common. It’s just a bonus that the live crowd loved it! That’s who I perform for, the live crowd not idiots like you commenting on Twitter" - QT Marshall tweeted.

QT Marshall betrayed Cody Rhodes in 2021

Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall were top trainers alongside Glacier at the Nightmare Factory, a wrestling school.

When QT was signed to AEW, he teamed up with the American Nightmare on a few occasions, including in a loss against the Butcher and the Blade in December 2019. Post that match, there were tensions between the duo and they decided to resolve them in an exhibition match.

With Arn Anderson as the special guest referee, the match went to a no contest. QT Marshall and a number of Nightmare Factory students like Nick Comoroto, Aaron Solo and Anthony Ogogo turned on the three-time TNT Champion.

Cody Rhodes ended the feud by defeating QT Marshall in a South Beach Strap Match at AEW Dynamite: Road Rager.

