Cody Rhodes on how former WWE Superstars have 'grown' in AEW

Since its inception, AEW has become the biggest rival promotion for WWE on American soil. Their flagship show, AEW Dynamite, goes head-to-head with NXT in a TV rating war on Wednesday nights. Most of the time, AEW come out on top due to the star-power of wrestlers such as Cody Rhodes, Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and MJF.

A lot of AEW's roster, such as Miro (Rusev), Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose), Chris Jericho, and even Cody himself, are WWE alumni. Also, it's worth noting that all the current male champions in AEW are former WWE Superstars. TNT Champion Cody, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, and AEW Tag Team Champions FTR.

It starts with changing our wrestling world.



THANK YOU to the fans worldwide. For your love. There hasn’t been an energy like this in wrestling in so long.



Let’s do the work. Let’s keep going. Wrestling is back. https://t.co/ltu6RvCn8j — Cody (@CodyRhodes) October 3, 2020

Many fans have complained in the past that AEW are not giving up-and-coming talent on the roster the chance to shine by putting the top titles on the waists of former WWE Superstars. However, Cody, who also happens to be one of the EVPs of AEW, has clarified that this is not the case.

Cody Rhodes says AEW is a platform for stars to "grow"

In a recent interview with USA Today, Cody stated that AEW is a place where talent can grow, regardless of whether he/she was previously associated with WWE. The American Nightmare also pointed out how former TNT Champion Brodie Lee f.k.a Luke Harper has grown as a wrestler in AEW:

"They have room to grow. You don’t put someone in a box based on the beginning of their career, that’s the point of pro sports and the arts. You can completely combine them in this regard: If this is your life’s work, you work on it every day. And the individual that was Luke Harper (in WWE), Mr. Brodie Lee, that individual has grown as a wrestler. He’s better bell to bell, he’s considerably better on the mic. He’s learned more — experience, experience, experience. ... It’s weird, in wrestling people like to keep you confined to where you were and I don’t believe in that. I simply believe in growing."

Advertisement

.@CodyRhodes is prepared to fight to defend his TNT Championship.⁠ Let us just hope @orangecassidy is just prepared in general.⁠



WATCH Dynamite LIVE this Wednesday on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/fOXWj4vkub — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 12, 2020

Cody will be defending the TNT Championship against Orange Cassidy this Wednesday on the one-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite.