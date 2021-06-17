Cody Rhodes gives fitting response to fan who thinks AEW cannot sell out NYC

With AEW returning to live events, Tony Khan added an extra layer of excitement by announcing that AEW will make its New York City debut on September 22nd this year.

The event will be held at USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium, which is the home of the US Open and reportedly holds a capacity of 24,000 seats. The news couldn't be more exciting, and several AEW stars have stated they're looking forward to it.

. @TonyKhan announced this morning on @WFAN660 that @AEW is coming to NYC, Wednesday September 22nd to the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium.



Tickets on sale Friday, July 16 10am Eastern



Cody Rhodes also took to Twitter to share his thoughts. The American Dream posted a jam-packed picture of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"N Y C", wrote Cody Rhodes.

Many people expect the tickets to sell out quickly. But one fan voiced his skepticism:

"Good luck getting that many people in attendance", tweeted the fan.

The American Dream quickly responded with a fitting response, indicating he had proved doubters wrong before:

"I’ve been told this before", Cody Rhodes replied.

In 2017, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer claimed that an independent wrestling show would not be able to sell 10,000 tickets in the United States. However, Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks proved him wrong by selling all tickets for the event named 'All In' in just 30 minutes.

Cody Rhodes will be in action on AEW Dynamite

In the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes will team up with Brock Anderson to take on QT Marshall and Aaron Solow. Despite the debut of the son of the legendary Arn Anderson, the bout will focus on Rhodes and Marshall.

Both men will look to gain much-needed momentum ahead of their South Beach Strap match next month. It remains to be seen how the company progresses with this feud.

